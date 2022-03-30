Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3747
Time to replace the ‘leftover’ paint
The lower part of these walls was
painted about 7 years ago
with leftover paint from another project. Not much contrast and kinda boring, so today it got replaced. Part of what appealed to Clare: she didn’t even need to get on a ladder.
The 30-hour clock on the shelf, dating to the mid-19th century, has been posted before: [
“Warranted Good”
] [
“Tick. Tock…”
] [
“*Another* patient in the house”
]
I usually wind the clock during a 30-second coffee reheat every morning.
The print on the wall is of a painting we saw at the
Detroit Institute of Arts
many, many years ago,
“The Hazelnuts” (“The Nut Gatherers”), 1882
, by
William-Adolphe Bouguereau
.
“Les Noisettes”
is “one of the most popular pieces at the Detroit Institute of Arts.”
[ PXL_20220330_133620511 :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #35”
2 years ago:
“After”
3 years ago:
“Tori”
4 years ago:
“Last Blue Moon till 2020”
5 years ago:
“Ananas comosus”
(Pineapple!)
6 years ago:
“Rhododendron 'Hino Crimson'”
7 years ago:
“Previously-unknown ‘waterfall’ on Cedar Lake”
8 years ago:
“Could spring really be coming???”
9 years ago:
“Pea soup [on a one-frame day]…”
10 years ago:
“Exposed”
11 years ago:
“The old and the new!”
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3933
photos
39
followers
38
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
30th March 2022 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
painting
,
clocks
,
mantel clock
,
tm-p4a
,
shelf clock
