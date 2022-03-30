Previous
Time to replace the ‘leftover’ paint by rhoing
Photo 3747

Time to replace the ‘leftover’ paint

The lower part of these walls was painted about 7 years ago with leftover paint from another project. Not much contrast and kinda boring, so today it got replaced. Part of what appealed to Clare: she didn’t even need to get on a ladder.

The 30-hour clock on the shelf, dating to the mid-19th century, has been posted before: [ “Warranted Good” ] [ “Tick. Tock…” ] [ “*Another* patient in the house” ]
I usually wind the clock during a 30-second coffee reheat every morning.

The print on the wall is of a painting we saw at the Detroit Institute of Arts many, many years ago, “The Hazelnuts” (“The Nut Gatherers”), 1882, by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.
“Les Noisettes” is “one of the most popular pieces at the Detroit Institute of Arts.”

[ PXL_20220330_133620511 :: cell phone ]

Photo Details

