Previous
Next
The fun session! by rhoing
Photo 3748

The fun session!

Today’s topic, “Transaction security in an online world.” This is one of the main reasons I agreed to “teach” this class, because the math is fun. Well, to me. :)

I talked about “clock arithmetic,” a card trick, prime numbers, Pierre de Fermat (1601–1665), RSA encryption, and showed the “students” several examples of encrypting and decrypting an increasingly large number (i.e., like a 16-digit credit card number).

The image above of course has to do with the card trick: eight perfect shuffles (“out-shuffles”) restores a 52-card deck of cards to its original order. Of course I prepared a spreadsheet and this post shows the progression through eight perfect shuffles.
» Faro shuffle (American) :: weave shuffle (British) :: or dovetail shuffle

Posting this more than a year after the fact, I now see something I hadn’t noticed before: the 10♥ and 6♦ swap positions with every shuffle. Huh. They are the 18th card from the top and the 18th card from the bottom. Huh.

Also: Compare Shuffle 3 above to a recent post.

So I apologize: another screenshot post for keeping my 365 project as a photo- or image-journal. But this “class” is what is occupying me these days. Not much time for photography.

[ Screenshot _20220331 ::   ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Travel day 1 [Filler]”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “The Great Vigil of Easter”
 5 years ago: “Lamp”
 6 years ago: “From death to new life”
 7 years ago: “Another row on the lake”
 8 years ago: “Antirrhinum majus”
 9 years ago: “What a difference a day makes!”
10 years ago: “Creature in my office!”
11 years ago: “Purple!”
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1077% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
No wonder it is called "Numbers' by some apps and people!
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise