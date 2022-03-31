Sign up
Photo 3748
The fun session!
Today’s topic, “Transaction security in an online world.” This is one of the main reasons I agreed to “teach” this class, because the math is fun. Well, to me. :)
I talked about “
clock arithmetic
,” a card trick,
prime numbers
,
Pierre de Fermat (1601–1665)
,
RSA encryption
, and showed the “students” several examples of encrypting and decrypting an increasingly large number (i.e., like a 16-digit credit card number).
The image above of course has to do with the card trick: eight perfect shuffles (“out-shuffles”) restores a 52-card deck of cards to its original order. Of course I prepared a spreadsheet and this post shows the progression through eight perfect shuffles.
»
Faro shuffle (American) :: weave shuffle (British) :: or dovetail shuffle
Posting this more than a year after the fact, I now see something I hadn’t noticed before: the 10♥ and 6♦ swap positions with every shuffle. Huh. They are the 18th card from the top and the 18th card from the bottom. Huh.
Also: Compare Shuffle 3 above to
a recent post
.
So I apologize: another screenshot post for keeping my 365 project as a photo- or image-journal. But this “class” is what is occupying me these days. Not much time for photography.
[ Screenshot _20220331 :: ]
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
0
