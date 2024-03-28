Sign up
Previous
Photo 4197
Our ‘male’ Pussy Willow
Yes,
Salix discolor
(“American pussy willow” or “Glaucous willow”) comes in male and female versions. » See
Wikipedia’s “Ecology”
.
Being in the same genus, it is related to the “Weeping Willow” (
Salix babylonica
).
While there is still work to do inside in preparation for having seven houseguests next week, I was out mowing the lawn … for the third time this season.
[ PXL_20240328_215053809_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
March 28 posts
1 year ago:
“Flourishing spring weed”
(Our current nuisance now that the violet is under control)
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Palm Sunday: First time back to in-person in a year [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Painted; toilet out [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“End-of-March: Forsythia”
6 years ago:
“Redux in B&W”
7 years ago:
“Where did *you* come from?”
8 years ago:
“Fuel”
9 years ago:
“Yum!”
10 years ago:
“‘Hot Lips’ … and more thrips”
11 years ago:
“Harbinger of spring”
12 years ago:
“Geometric shapes in the Library”
13 years ago:
“A Game of ‘Cat and Mouse’”
—I still like this one!
Very nice
April 16th, 2024
