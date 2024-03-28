Previous
Our ‘male’ Pussy Willow by rhoing
Photo 4197

Our ‘male’ Pussy Willow

Yes, Salix discolor (“American pussy willow” or “Glaucous willow”) comes in male and female versions. » See Wikipedia’s “Ecology”.

Being in the same genus, it is related to the “Weeping Willow” (Salix babylonica).

While there is still work to do inside in preparation for having seven houseguests next week, I was out mowing the lawn … for the third time this season.

[ PXL_20240328_215053809_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

March 28 posts
  1 year ago: “Flourishing spring weed” (Our current nuisance now that the violet is under control)
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Palm Sunday: First time back to in-person in a year [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Painted; toilet out [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “End-of-March: Forsythia”
 6 years ago: “Redux in B&W”
 7 years ago: “Where did *you* come from?”
 8 years ago: “Fuel”
 9 years ago: “Yum!”
10 years ago: “‘Hot Lips’ … and more thrips”
11 years ago: “Harbinger of spring”
12 years ago: “Geometric shapes in the Library”
13 years ago: “A Game of ‘Cat and Mouse’” —I still like this one!
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise