Almost there…

Our “extra” bedroom that’s been my office and an unofficial landing zone for many things I otherwise didn’t know where to put or store. It’s been a slog, but gratifying. Next week, two of the grandchildren will sleep on blow-up mattresses on the floor here. A few weeks ago — when it didn’t look nearly this good — we had a video call with those two grandchildren and they wanted to see the room where they’d be sleeping. I showed them then, but I took this to send them an update.
It has to be almost guest-ready because we only have today, tomorrow and next Tuesday before the first family arrives Wednesday for the upcoming total solar eclipse. Easter weekend we will be out of town visiting Clare’s mom.