Photo 3750
The middle [grand]child
He’s difficult to photograph because he is constantly in motion. At not-quite-two, he’s a squirmy blur much of the time. I was lucky to get this shot.
[ PXL_20220620_143427210S75x100Atm :: cell phone ]
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3887
photos
40
followers
37
following
Tags
grandchildren
,
grandson
,
grandchild
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
