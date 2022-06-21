Meeting F2F for the first time

Several weeks ago I posted a photo from Bay State Brewery
, where I had a late lunch with a long-time correspondent, whom I had only met face-to-face for the first time earlier in the year. Here we are the day we met to shake hands, at the Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company
in Worcester, Massachusetts.
I have “known” Jon since Labor Day, 2004, at least by email. He is my Excel guru when I get stuck. I found him on Labor Day, 2004 when I was having spreadsheet problems and Google wasn’t particularly helpful — you know, when you get 20,000 “hits” on your search parameters?
Discouraged, I went back to start a new search and for one of the few times I ever used this feature, I tapped the [ I feel lucky ]
button. The link I got was for this particular Microsoft Excel MVP
.
He helped me then, and we have corresponded by email many, many times over the years. I have learned a great deal from him about Excel and spreadsheets (and problem-solving, too, as he is an engineer by training: Ph.D. from MIT
†). Within the last few years, I learned that he did not live far from my daughters in Massachusetts and
that he, too, enjoys good, craft beers. (And, as an aside, he lives in an area I would describe as East Coast craft beer heaven. So
many good breweries in Massachusetts!)
So it was today that we met for the first time at Greater Good. We chatted so long, I was a tad late getting “home” for dinner.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
† Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where the president, provost, and chancellor are currently all women
.
Photo by our server.
[ PXL_20220621_204613203S75x100A :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago: “Alto Vineyards [Filler]”
2 years ago: “Exploring the outdoors”
3 years ago: “Yarrow leaves”
4 years ago: “At 8 months…”
5 years ago: “Sculling on Cedar Lake [Filler]”
6 years ago: “Not very pretty…”
7 years ago: “Finally! [SOOC]”
8 years ago: “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”
9 years ago: “Flame of the Woods”
10 years ago: “Hang in there — Friday’s comin'!”
11 years ago: “Half-marathon”
Wow. Have I even done one since this
?