Finally figured out a repair strategy [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4396

Finally figured out a repair strategy [Filler]

Balvi Mind Exercise Bookend. The pair was a gift to older daughter Jenny and this one came apart. I have had it since bringing it home in June. The metal text panel has two [very] small tabs that fit into slots of the metal, L-shaped component (i.e., the actual bookend piece). I really didn’t want to have someone weld it, and I was uncertain how sturdy soldering would be.

Finally, I hit on providing additional structure on the back side with some custom-shaped pieces of wood that would be [largely] invisible from the front. We leave in two days, so here it is clamped and drying. Then it has to survive packing and a 1200-mile drive…
» Here’s the pair at Balvi

[ PXL_20241005_182430789_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

6th October 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
