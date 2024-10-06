Finally figured out a repair strategy [Filler]

Balvi Mind Exercise Bookend. The pair was a gift to older daughter Jenny and this one came apart. I have had it since bringing it home in June. The metal text panel has two [very] small tabs that fit into slots of the metal, L-shaped component (i.e., the actual bookend piece). I really didn’t want to have someone weld it, and I was uncertain how sturdy soldering would be.
Finally, I hit on providing additional structure on the back side with some custom-shaped pieces of wood that would be [largely] invisible from the front. We leave in two days, so here it is clamped and drying. Then it has to survive packing and a 1200-mile drive…
» Here’s the pair at Balvi