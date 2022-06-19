Previous
Now a family of three by rhoing
Photo 3749

Now a family of three

Mom, Dad, and their 9-day old daughter. ❤️

[ IMG_3197S75x100CsAtm :: 43mm ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Rick Schies ace
Great photo, and a cherished memory
March 29th, 2023  
