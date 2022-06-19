Sign up
Photo 3749
Now a family of three
Mom, Dad, and their 9-day old daughter. ❤️
[ IMG_3197S75x100CsAtm :: 43mm ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Dinner at Greg & Suzanne’s”
2 years ago:
“‘Precisionized Furniture,’ 1952”
3 years ago:
“Every hard drive fails… [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Old Wooden Caboose”
5 years ago:
“My first news photo [non] credit! [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“OK, I lied… [filler #11]”
7 years ago:
“Banana Split”
8 years ago:
“Flowering Tobacco”
9 years ago:
“Brown-belted bumble bee”
—I miss being able to get these…
10 years ago:
“Butterfly bush ‘macro’”
11 years ago:
“Pipevine Swallowtail (corrected)”
19th June 2022
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
19th June 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
newborn
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
grandchild
,
tmdaughter
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
Rick Schies
ace
Great photo, and a cherished memory
March 29th, 2023
