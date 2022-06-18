Previous
Meeting Auntie Jen & a cousin by rhoing
Photo 3748

Meeting Auntie Jen & a cousin

Our older — oops, oldest — grandchild is quite taken with this concept of a newborn baby. Not unlike meeting her brother for the first time a couple years ago.
» Mother-and-daughter matchy-matchy dresses again

[ PXL_20220618_174400801A75x100CsCs :: cell phone ]

18th June 2022

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Jane Pittenger ace
They sure look alike
March 28th, 2023  
