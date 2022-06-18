Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3748
Meeting Auntie Jen & a cousin
Our older — oops, old
est
— grandchild is quite taken with this concept of a newborn baby. Not unlike
meeting her brother for the first time
a couple years ago.
»
Mother-and-daughter matchy-matchy dresses again
[ PXL_20220618_174400801A75x100CsCs :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Bread pudding with bourbon sauce [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Reading with Mimi [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“The Year of the Zebra?”
4 years ago:
“Oops … but fixed!”
5 years ago:
“More updating [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“9 days in a row!”
(Wow — this doesn’t happen anymore!
7 years ago:
“Work begins!!”
8 years ago:
“10–15 mph winds around the points…”
9 years ago:
“Grace”
(The mom of #3!)
10 years ago:
“No nectar, but don’t I look pretty against the green?”
11 years ago:
“Broaden your palate, friend!”
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
They sure look alike
March 28th, 2023
