Photo 3747
Rocking time with Grandpa
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ What can I say? One week old.
[ PXL_20220617_200237705S75x100Atm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Damselflies in flight”
2 years ago:
“Flapjacks”
3 years ago:
“Travel-day hiccup”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Ever watchful [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Like I said, they land anywhere & everywhere!”
7 years ago:
“Altar and lectern, St. Francis Xavier Church”
8 years ago:
“Wild turkeys”
9 years ago:
“Golden Queen”
10 years ago:
“Gear down. Request clearance to land.”
11 years ago:
“Flowers inside flowers?”
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3884
photos
40
followers
37
following
1064% complete
1
1
365
Pixel 4a
17th June 2022 4:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
newborn
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
grandchild
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
Mags
ace
So precious!!!
March 27th, 2023
