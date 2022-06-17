Previous
Rocking time with Grandpa by rhoing
Photo 3747

Rocking time with Grandpa

¯\_(ツ)_/¯    What can I say? One week old.

[ PXL_20220617_200237705S75x100Atm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
So precious!!!
March 27th, 2023  
