Photo 3746
Times (and best practices) change
When our kids were babies, the advice-at-the-time was to sleep babies on their tummies in cribs with bumper pads. No more, as evidenced in part by the humorous “directions” stitched on this swaddle.
I don’t recall what kept me busy this day, but it was a two-frame day (at 6:47 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.).
With a six-day old baby in the house? What’s up with
that
??
[ PXL_20220616_104730345S75x100tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Corn season!”
2 years ago:
“Bike racks at the library”
3 years ago:
“Pole barn: Two months’ ‘progress’”
4 years ago:
“Repurposing a mechanical part”
5 years ago:
“Circles”
6 years ago:
“Last image from my Canon?”
7 years ago:
“Jack, 1999–2015”
8 years ago:
“A safe haven [SOOC]”
9 years ago:
“Ya gotta love the name!”
10 years ago:
“Perfect swirl”
11 years ago:
“Rowing hardware”
(This “boat”:
Sold during the pandemic
)
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
16th June 2022 6:47am
newborn
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
grandchild
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
GaryW
This is gorgeous!
March 25th, 2023
