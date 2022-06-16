Previous
Next
Times (and best practices) change by rhoing
Photo 3746

Times (and best practices) change

When our kids were babies, the advice-at-the-time was to sleep babies on their tummies in cribs with bumper pads. No more, as evidenced in part by the humorous “directions” stitched on this swaddle.

I don’t recall what kept me busy this day, but it was a two-frame day (at 6:47 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.).
With a six-day old baby in the house? What’s up with that??

[ PXL_20220616_104730345S75x100tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Corn season!”
 2 years ago: “Bike racks at the library”
 3 years ago: “Pole barn: Two months’ ‘progress’”
 4 years ago: “Repurposing a mechanical part”
 5 years ago: “Circles”
 6 years ago: “Last image from my Canon?”
 7 years ago: “Jack, 1999–2015”
 8 years ago: “A safe haven [SOOC]”
 9 years ago: “Ya gotta love the name!”
10 years ago: “Perfect swirl”
11 years ago: “Rowing hardware” (This “boat”: Sold during the pandemic)
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
This is gorgeous!
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise