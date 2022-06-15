Sign up
Photo 3745
Photo by Clare
What is there to say?
[ PXL_20220615_125404025B30C20_75x100cm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Two rows in a row”
2 years ago:
“Lots of progress!”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Hmmm; one of these might be nice…”
6 years ago:
“But I did get to row!”
7 years ago:
“Don't know yet…”
[Never did find out; one of my favorite images]
8 years ago:
“Day’s end”
9 years ago:
“Swirls”
10 years ago:
“Juniper Hairstreak”
11 years ago:
“Game Seven!”
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
3
0
GaryW
Best picture ever!! Love the hand/finger and your expression! Clare did well!!
March 25th, 2023
Kim
ace
Priceless!!
March 25th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Beautiful!
March 25th, 2023
