Photo 3744
So small.
Her foot. My index finger.
[ PXL_20220614_180129304S100x75Sctm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“The one remaining scull”
2 years ago:
“Thank goodness for side mirrors! [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“End of the Day [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Sand Dollar, detail [Filler #44]”
6 years ago:
“My supervisor”
7 years ago:
“Orange ‘cap’”
8 years ago:
“Purple Crownvetch”
9 years ago:
“Native to Australia…”
10 years ago:
“Great Spangled Fritillary”
11 years ago:
“‘Rose bokeh’?”
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
baby
,
foot
,
newborn
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p4a
,
sizing
Mags
ace
Aww! So tiny. =)
February 27th, 2023
