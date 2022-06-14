Previous
So small. by rhoing
Photo 3744

So small.

Her foot. My index finger.

[ PXL_20220614_180129304S100x75Sctm :: cell phone ]

14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Aww! So tiny. =)
February 27th, 2023  
