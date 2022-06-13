Sign up
Photo 3743
Mimi + 3-day old granddaughter
Some of my posts are quite long on description, but this photo speaks for itself.
[ PXL_20220613_145324528S75x75Utm :: cell phone ]
13th Jun 22
2
0
Embed Code
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3868
photos
40
followers
37
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
13th June 2022 10:53am
Privacy
Public
newborn
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
grandchild
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
GaryW
Absolutely wonderful!! (Where are the ones with Grandpa and baby?)
February 26th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
@thewatersphotos
If 365 posts are *my* photos, then they'd have to be selfies (at which I'm terrible). There are a couple of good ones from the hospital that others snapped; they are potential "fillers" for later in the month after we go home to our quiet, retired life…
February 26th, 2023
