Previous
Next
Mimi + 3-day old granddaughter by rhoing
Photo 3743

Mimi + 3-day old granddaughter

Some of my posts are quite long on description, but this photo speaks for itself.

[ PXL_20220613_145324528S75x75Utm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Black-eyed Susan [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Crescent wrench”
 3 years ago: “Red Admiral”
 4 years ago: “Light fixture”
 5 years ago: “Trivet”
 6 years ago: “Dragonfly on my oar blade”
 7 years ago: “75 years of south-east exposure…”
 8 years ago: “Singin’ the Blues”
 9 years ago: “Freshly mulched! [Post #900]”
10 years ago: “Triple helix”
11 years ago: “Grazin’ in the grass…”
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Absolutely wonderful!! (Where are the ones with Grandpa and baby?)
February 26th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
@thewatersphotos If 365 posts are *my* photos, then they'd have to be selfies (at which I'm terrible). There are a couple of good ones from the hospital that others snapped; they are potential "fillers" for later in the month after we go home to our quiet, retired life…
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise