Photo 4047
Legs, alternate crop [Filler]
I wanted to see how a “portrait” crop might emphasize the vertical legs and height. Toggle back-and-forth with
yesterday’s post
to compare. I think I like this one more.
Also, I could
not
find online the well-known “impossible chair” or optical illusion chair. The chair or table with the M.C. Escher-style impossibly oriented legs, à la the
»
Shepard elephant (1990)
»
impossible trident (1964?)
»
Penrose triangle (1934)
»
Escher’s impossible cube (1958)
and all the other “impossible” things that can be drawn in two dimensions, but can not be constructed in three dimensions.
I did discover lots of videos on how to build actual “impossible chairs” and “impossible tables,” pieces of furniture that
look
as if they’re floating above their legs or are supported on only two legs. Enjoy the rabbit hole if you dare!
[ PXL_20230327_020615680~2_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“The Long and Winding Road”
2 years ago:
“*Really* good chocolate”
3 years ago:
“Spelling not a criterion for color selection [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“The not-so-free bagel…”
6 years ago:
“Tiger’s jaw”
7 years ago:
“Mull covered bridge (1851)”
8 years ago:
“Easter cactus (I think)”
9 years ago:
“Bamboo (at a ‘node’)”
10 years ago:
“Golden lace cactus”
11 years ago:
“A solitary row”
12 years ago:
“CA 10118”
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
