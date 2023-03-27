Previous
Legs, alternate crop [Filler] by rhoing
Legs, alternate crop [Filler]

I wanted to see how a “portrait” crop might emphasize the vertical legs and height. Toggle back-and-forth with yesterday’s post to compare. I think I like this one more.

Also, I could not find online the well-known “impossible chair” or optical illusion chair. The chair or table with the M.C. Escher-style impossibly oriented legs, à la the
     » Shepard elephant (1990)
     » impossible trident (1964?)
     » Penrose triangle (1934)
     » Escher’s impossible cube (1958)
and all the other “impossible” things that can be drawn in two dimensions, but can not be constructed in three dimensions.

I did discover lots of videos on how to build actual “impossible chairs” and “impossible tables,” pieces of furniture that look as if they’re floating above their legs or are supported on only two legs. Enjoy the rabbit hole if you dare!

