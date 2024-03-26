Previous
Two of the best I’ve had by rhoing
Photo 4190

Two of the best I’ve had

But of course at this level of quality, I didn’t buy them; they were gifts!

The one on the left was a birthday gift in 2019 from our friends Raymond and Jeanne. Raymond got it in South America on his return from a trip to Easter Island.
» Previously posted, as it happens — Gah! My memory fails again!

The one on the right was a gift from a graduate student and his family as he graduated with a master’s degree in economics in 2011. He subsequently earned an MBA and at last notice, was working in sales.

The bottle of wine came with a thank you-note on a funny greeting card, which I am saving. But empty wine bottles? They gotta go; can’t keep ’em forever. So a photo posted to 365 will have to hold the memories. » Cakebread Cellars

Two other memorable wines:
» Cloudy Bay (Sauvignon Blanc): [ April, 2011 ] [ April, 2018 ]
» Beaulieu Vineyard Georges de Latour Cabernet Sauvignon

[ PXL_20240326_171529229_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

