Two of the best I’ve had

But of course at this level of quality, I didn’t buy them; they were gifts!
The one on the left was a birthday gift in 2019 from our friends Raymond and Jeanne. Raymond got it in South America on his return from a trip to Easter Island.
The one on the right was a gift from a graduate student and his family as he graduated with a master’s degree in economics in 2011. He subsequently earned an MBA and at last notice, was working in sales.
The bottle of wine came with a thank you-note on a funny greeting card, which I am saving. But empty wine bottles? They gotta go; can’t keep ’em forever. So a photo posted to 365 will have to hold the memories. » Cakebread Cellars