Clare started a load of laundry and got rust on some items as they went past the rusty back lip of the washing machine lid. As we will be doing lots of laundry when the kids and grandkids are here and we don’t want any of their clothes to get rusty smudges, off I go:
1. YouTube for strategies and product recommendations
2. Lowe’s for paint products
There is a relatively simple method to remove the lid completely so one can take it outside to (spray) paint it. It “merely” requires removing four screws to unfasten two silver “clips” that form the hinge. Alas, I could not budge one of the screws, so I will have to use a lot of tape and cardboard to paint the corroded areas with the lid on the machine. (If I had known this before I bought paint, I would not have bought spray paint.) Clare isn’t anxious to replace this large-capacity machine; it seems all the newer models are lower capacity and s-l-o-w-e-r cycles. So we will “Band-Aid” this 18½-year old machine.