Photo 4200
Mother-and-daughter — Happy Easter!
Clare and her mom.
[ PXL_20240331_141144045_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
March 31 posts
1 year ago:
“The gift that keeps on giving”
2 years ago:
“The fun session!”
3 years ago:
“Travel day 1 [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“The Great Vigil of Easter”
7 years ago:
“Lamp”
8 years ago:
“From death to new life”
9 years ago:
“Another row on the lake”
10 years ago:
“Antirrhinum majus”
11 years ago:
“What a difference a day makes!”
12 years ago:
“Creature in my office!”
13 years ago:
“Purple!”
31st Mar 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
easter
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
tmdaughters
,
tmmothers
,
tm-p8
,
tm31mar
