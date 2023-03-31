Previous
The gift that keeps on giving by rhoing
The gift that keeps on giving

“Home ownership.”

$9.36 for a new fill valve, some questions texted to Clare’s youngest brother and this toilet was back in business. (The black plastic piece at right, which connects the float to the fill valve, just gave out after 28ish years.)

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
