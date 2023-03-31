Sign up
Photo 4051
The gift that keeps on giving
“Home ownership.”
$9.36 for a new fill valve, some questions texted to Clare’s youngest brother and this toilet was back in business. (The black plastic piece at right, which connects the float to the fill valve, just gave out after 28ish years.)
[ PXL_20230331_191506249_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“The fun session!”
(My Bitcoin class)
2 years ago:
“Travel day 1 [Filler]”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“The Great Vigil of Easter”
6 years ago:
“Lamp”
7 years ago:
“From death to new life”
8 years ago:
“Another row on the lake”
9 years ago:
“Antirrhinum majus”
10 years ago:
“What a difference a day makes!”
11 years ago:
“Creature in my office!”
12 years ago:
“Purple!”
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2023 12:15am
Tags
valve
,
float
,
toilet
,
repair
,
tm-p4a
