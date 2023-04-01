Previous
Gemologist by rhoing
Photo 4052

Gemologist

Our local gemologist had an anniversary sale weekend, so we stopped in to have Clare’s diamond ring inspected. This is Tracy having a look at the ring, which needed some corrective action on prongs. Anniversary #35 for the shop, so charges were discounted 35%. :)

Tracy executed one of the best gifts I ever gave Clare. When we visited our older daughter on her study abroad in the UK many years ago, Clare & Jenny bought inexpensive, matching rings at a market in Wales. Some time later, Clare’s broke and she put the pieces in the trash. I rescued the pieces from the trash and took them to Tracy.

I stipulated that the intrinsic value was insignificant, but that the sentimental value was high. She said she could replicate the ring in sterling silver. Done. :) I’ve been a fan ever since!

[I have a vague recollection of relating this story here before, but my tags haven’t enabled me to find it…]

I cleaned up one distraction in this image from the wall in the upper-left, but I could not figure out how to get rid of the blue-and-yellow at the left edge. I’m sure the strategy has something to do with masks, but I don’t really know the first thing about masks. :-\

1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot of Tracy! Wonderful husband you are to Clare with the ring. =) Masks... The best thing to do is play with it and use the "feather" or try adding an effect like blur to the background.
November 9th, 2023  
