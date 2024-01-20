Previous
A re-re-shoot: disappointed & discouraged by rhoing
Photo 4113

A re-re-shoot: disappointed & discouraged

Here’s the original (six years ago). The whole endeavor was fraught today.

I originally wanted to re-shoot this one. After too many minutes trying to replicate the shot with a tripod and the foldio, I finally came to the realization that I couldn’t replicate the shot: we no longer have that kitchen tool (vegetable chopper). So then I turned to the mini-candlesticks to reshoot.

I couldn’t get the exposure right and I realized that it’s been eight years since the previous post; they might be a little tarnished.

Downstairs to the kitchen and the brass cleaner for a bit and back upstairs. (They were actually quite tarnished!)

I shot a couple frames and I’m still disappointed with the sharpness of the focus, even at f/25, and once I saw the images on-screen, I see that my dSLR’s sensor (or lens) is dirty again. Sigh. Combine that with the fact that Canon’s communication utilities are now completely phone-centric, I’m not anxious to haul out the Canon dSLR anymore.

On the plus side, our new phones should arrive tomorrow and since they are four generations beyond what we’re getting rid of, my hope is that the on-board camera will be loads better and I won’t even miss the dSLR except for certain types of shots. How photography has changed…

’Nother sigh. It turns out … I already re-shot this. Another senior moment!

[ IMG_4197_8x12tm :: f/25 :: +1 :: 2.5" :: 60mm :: foldio ]

Photo Details

Mags ace
After all that, it's still a very nice image.
January 21st, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam At least they're “posed” differently this time (with one lying down), and I straightened the candle from the origina! But I forgot to try to brighten the image in ON1. Sigh.
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@rhoing It's an easy fix. =)
January 21st, 2024  
