Temperature = 17°F (–8°C) by rhoing
Photo 4111

Temperature = 17°F (–8°C)

And it’s been like this for a week. We’ve been running the “Emergency Heat” because the heat pump can’t keep up. And yet, a lot of the snow has melted.

So why does snow melt (or disappear) in subfreezing temperatures?
» One “explanation”

[ PXL_20240119_185138469_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

