Previous
Photo 4111
Temperature = 17°F (–8°C)
And it’s been like this for a week. We’ve been running the “Emergency Heat” because the heat pump can’t keep up. And yet, a lot of the snow has melted.
So why does snow melt (or disappear) in subfreezing temperatures?
»
One “explanation”
[ PXL_20240119_185138469_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“You can never have enough clamps”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Four generations”
6 years ago:
“Saguaro (‘Carnegiea gigantea’)”
7 years ago:
“As pretty as the ice was…”
(Yeah, these pines are gone now)
8 years ago:
“Returned pan. Never another All-Clad.”
9 years ago:
“Stripping the last of the wallpaper…”
10 years ago:
“It’s a right-handed world”
11 years ago:
“… A left hook!”
12 years ago:
“Drawing tools”
13 years ago:
“Too late for reflections today”
19th January 2024
