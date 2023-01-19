Previous
Next
“You can never have enough clamps” by rhoing
Photo 3994

“You can never have enough clamps”

I had a huge, long write-up for this post and accidentally hit Ctrl+W, closing the tab, so the Back button is useless. I don't have the heart to rebuild it right now, especially since I closed all the tabs for pages I linked to this post.

Rebuilding, links
» a sign in his shop
» repairing a dining room chair
» “How to Recover a Chair Seat -- Easy to Fold Corners”
» IKEA Börje chair assembly instructions

[ PXL_20230119_171912048_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Four generations”
 5 years ago: “Saguaro (‘Carnegiea gigantea’)”
 6 years ago: “As pretty as the ice was…”
 7 years ago: “Returned pan. Never another All-Clad.”
 8 years ago: “Stripping the last of the wallpaper…”
 9 years ago: “It’s a right-handed world”
10 years ago: “… A left hook!”
11 years ago: “Drawing tools”
12 years ago: “Too late for reflections today”
19th January 2023 19th Jan 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise