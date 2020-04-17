Previous
Next
It’s always something, isn’t it? by rhoing
Photo 3118

It’s always something, isn’t it?

In this case a dining room chair. And I don't have a clamp long enough for this application! At least it came apart enough that I can get lots of glue into the mortise!

Watch “Home Town”? Ben has a sign in his shop that says “You can never have too many clamps” (or something to that effect). Indeed! But they need a place to live when they’re not being used!

[ IMG_20200417_121137216SOOC9x675tm :: cell phone ]
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise