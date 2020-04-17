Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3118
It’s always something, isn’t it?
In this case a dining room chair. And I don't have a clamp long enough for this application! At least it came apart enough that I can get lots of glue into the mortise!
Watch “Home Town”? Ben has a sign in his shop that says “You can never have too many clamps” (or something to that effect). Indeed! But they need a place to live when they’re not being used!
[ IMG_20200417_121137216SOOC9x675tm :: cell phone ]
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3119
photos
43
followers
31
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
XT1635-01
Taken
17th April 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
clamp
,
tenon
,
tm-moto
,
mortise
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close