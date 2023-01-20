Sign up
Photo 3995
Before-and-after
An old, thread-bare cover and a recovered seat. The corner isn’t machine-perfect, but I think we did a decent job. New life for 15½-year old chairs.
[ PXL_20230120_211057404_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Lines in squares”
2 years ago:
“Mid-day celebration”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Long shadows in drifted snow”
5 years ago:
“Mountain sunset”
6 years ago:
“One more ice storm post [Filler #31]”
7 years ago:
“Back to where I had *thought* I was starting”
8 years ago:
“Coffee ‘cherry’ or ‘berry’”
9 years ago:
“Guess the estimate!”
10 years ago:
“Sunset at the lake [SOOC]”
11 years ago:
“Heirloom”
12 years ago:
“Qu’est-ce que c’est?”
20th January 2023
20th Jan 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3998
photos
35
followers
37
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
Tags
kitchen
,
ikea
,
chair
,
repair
,
recover
,
reupholster
,
tm-p4a
,
kitchen chairs
