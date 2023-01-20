Previous
Before-and-after by rhoing
Photo 3995

Before-and-after

An old, thread-bare cover and a recovered seat. The corner isn’t machine-perfect, but I think we did a decent job. New life for 15½-year old chairs.

[ PXL_20230120_211057404_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

20th January 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1095% complete

