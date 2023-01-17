Just double-checking with son-in-law Neal that this is USB-C (which Neal maintains is what all USB connectors should be). In researching a new laptop purchase, different models come with different numbers of USB-A ports and USB-C ports…
There are also:
» USB-B (“Universal Serial Bus,” introduced in 1995 — think printers and scanners)
» USB Mini (USB Mini A and USB Mini B — common for data transfer with cameras!)
» USB Micro (charging for older smartphones)
» Lightning (for Apple devices)
See “Understanding USB Types”
Update. With the eventual item purchased, even the power connection is USB-C; i.e., no longer a circular plug!
» ON1 note. This was taken early-enough in the day that even with ON1’s 12-hour Time Taken advance, the date remained correct. Time Taken = 11:09am