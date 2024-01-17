Previous
Big Chill, 2024 by rhoing
Photo 4102

Big Chill, 2024

No water flowing; even the drips have frozen.

[ PXL_20240117_205656658_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Research”
 2 years ago: “A Victorian Christmas Carol”
 3 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #28”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “O.H.S.O., Scottsdale (travel day)”
 7 years ago: “Unknown tool”
 8 years ago: “Stuffing peppers”
 9 years ago: “SA memory case”
10 years ago: “Organist Paul Jacobs”
11 years ago: “In the cactus house…”
12 years ago: “Painting prep”
13 years ago: “A dreary winter’s day”
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool and very cold!
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I hope you still have running water in the house...
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise