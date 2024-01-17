Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4102
Big Chill, 2024
No water flowing; even the drips have frozen.
[ PXL_20240117_205656658_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Research”
2 years ago:
“A Victorian Christmas Carol”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #28”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“O.H.S.O., Scottsdale (travel day)”
7 years ago:
“Unknown tool”
8 years ago:
“Stuffing peppers”
9 years ago:
“SA memory case”
10 years ago:
“Organist Paul Jacobs”
11 years ago:
“In the cactus house…”
12 years ago:
“Painting prep”
13 years ago:
“A dreary winter’s day”
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4102
photos
33
followers
38
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th January 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
frozen
,
drips
,
downspout
,
tm-p4a
,
drippings
,
tm17jan
Mags
ace
Very cool and very cold!
January 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I hope you still have running water in the house...
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close