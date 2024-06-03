Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4269
Clare & me
Obviously not my photo … and I may hear about this one.
I give people a hard time about hands around shoulders and waists, and here my hand is visible over Clare. Sigh.
Taken at
Tree House Brewing Company, Tewksbury
[ PXL_20240603_172008436.MP_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 3 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Out for a row”
3 years ago:
“The last clove [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“More interference patterns”
5 years ago:
“Technology … grrrrr”
6 years ago:
“Montmorency Falls”
7 years ago:
“Moth [Post #2300]”
8 years ago:
“Virginia Bluebells [filler #12]”
9 years ago:
“Jamie”
10 years ago:
“11th hour”
11 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
12 years ago:
“A green visitor”
13 years ago:
“Life … will find a way.”
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4282
photos
36
followers
34
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
3rd June 2024 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
massachusetts
,
clare
,
brewery
,
tree house
,
brewpub
,
tewksbury
,
taproom
,
tmclare
,
tree house brewing company
,
tree house brewing
,
tm-p8
,
tmthom
,
tm03jun
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close