New place in Erie, PA [Travel day 1] by rhoing
Photo 4264

New place in Erie, PA [Travel day 1]

Erie is a good stopover location for our drive to Massachusetts: It was about 675 miles today, leaving about 555 miles for tomorrow.

We had found a brewpub/sports bar with a reasonable selection of beers and good fish-and-chips and a hotel within walking distance. Alas, the restaurant went out of business and the hotel no longer includes a breakfast. So we found a new hotel and this brewpub, John Russell Brewing Company.

Can we walk to this restaurant from the hotel? Debatable. Now that we’ve gotten the lay of the land, we will assess on the next trip. However, Google Maps’ directions indicate:
    • 4m drive (0.7 miles)
    • 2h 10m walk (5.8 miles)
Google Maps is apparently reluctant to direct people to walk along a US highway under an interstate overpass…

[ PXL_20240530_231212210_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

