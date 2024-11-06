Previous
“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” by rhoing
“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

Wearing black this very dark day.

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Dorothy ace
I think you did very well and yes we are in for a bumpy ride!
November 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
For me, more than woe, it is disgust and anger.
November 6th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
@gardencat I went for a little humor with the quote (and I happen to be a “Wednesday’s child”), but I’m feeling disappointment, discouragement and disgust that this is actually who we are as a country now; fear for my daughters and granddaughters; and many more emotions. I have been largely without words today, and that’s notable for a professor and economist (retired). :)

As I quoted Elliot Kirschner on your post, “I believe that many who voted for [him] aren’t prepared for what they’ll get. People either don’t believe him, have overlooked the truth, or just don’t care.”
I could tell you about tariffs, for example, but I digress!
In the end, be careful what you wish for…
November 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I understand. Concern is a high feeling for me. I really would like to understand my fellow voters.
November 6th, 2024  
