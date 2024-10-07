Sign up
Photo 4397
Packing Day. Two frames. One subject, a weed.
No need to comment. Probably all we can say about it is genus, Oxalis (Woodsorrels). I would conjecture that it’s
Oxalis stricta
, but it’s just a weed and a species ID is not worth pursuing. It’s just a weed and we leave tomorrow for 10 days.
[ PXL_20241007_140019028_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4478
photos
39
followers
39
following
1204% complete
View this month »
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
4397
4398
Latest from all albums
79
4393
80
4394
4395
4396
4397
4398
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
oxalis
,
oxalidaceae
,
wood sorrel
,
tmplants
,
woodsorrel
,
tmleaves
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
woodsorrels
,
tm07oct
365 Project
close