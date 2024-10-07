Previous
Packing Day. Two frames. One subject, a weed.
Photo 4397

Packing Day. Two frames. One subject, a weed.

No need to comment. Probably all we can say about it is genus, Oxalis (Woodsorrels). I would conjecture that it’s Oxalis stricta, but it’s just a weed and a species ID is not worth pursuing. It’s just a weed and we leave tomorrow for 10 days.

[ PXL_20241007_140019028_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
