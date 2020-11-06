Sign up
Photo 3316
Fall rowing
Not very colorful, but I always feel like I'm getting away with something when I'm able to row in the late-fall and winter. Pixel 4a's Panorama setting.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Nuts!”
2 years ago:
“Rolls from a pot”
3 years ago:
“The Complete Third Season”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“North side of a sunset”
6 years ago:
“Progress report: The shells have ‘beds’”
7 years ago:
“Walking to work”
8 years ago:
“Christmas tree leaf”
9 years ago:
“Snowball”
[ PXL_20201106_172402461.PANOS136x64Atm :: cell phone ]
6th November 2020
6th Nov 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Views
3
365
Pixel 4a
6th November 2020 11:24am
panorama
,
rowing
,
illinois
,
cedar lake
,
tmrowing
,
tm-p4a
