Photo 3317
Another beautiful fall day
I especially like the stray fallen leaves sitting on the water.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Tile setting artifacts”
2 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
3 years ago:
“‘Every project…”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Clematis virginiana (Woodbine, Virgin's Bower)”
6 years ago:
“Leaf ‘venation’ detail”
7 years ago:
“Three-leafed clover”
8 years ago:
“Deep in thought?”
9 years ago:
“Pretty or Creepy?”
[ PXL_20201107_193942310SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
7th November 2020
7th Nov 20
4
2
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
reflections
lake
rowing
illinois
aero
maas
cedar lake
tmrowing
tm-p4a
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2021
GaryW
Very nice view.
January 18th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous capture! Looks like a beautiful day.
January 18th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful location.
January 18th, 2021
