Previous
Next
Another beautiful fall day by rhoing
Photo 3317

Another beautiful fall day

I especially like the stray fallen leaves sitting on the water.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Tile setting artifacts”
2 years ago: “Cabbage White”
3 years ago: “‘Every project…”
4 years ago: No post
5 years ago: “Clematis virginiana (Woodbine, Virgin's Bower)”
6 years ago: “Leaf ‘venation’ detail”
7 years ago: “Three-leafed clover”
8 years ago: “Deep in thought?”
9 years ago: “Pretty or Creepy?”

[ PXL_20201107_193942310SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
7th November 2020 7th Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2021  
GaryW
Very nice view.
January 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous capture! Looks like a beautiful day.
January 18th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful location.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise