81 / 365
Empty
Initially this was to be a humorous post: a measuring cup with no markings left on it. But it turns out to be a perfect metaphor for the day: neither half-full nor half-empty, but completely and utterly empty.
[ PXL_20241106_175601224_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
glass
empty
measuring cup
measuring
measure
tm-p8
tm06nov
Kathy
ace
Nicely spotted. I like my old pyrex (or whatever brand) glass measuring cup but with use the markings are fading away on mine too.
November 6th, 2024
