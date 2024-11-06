Previous
Empty by rhoing
81 / 365

Empty

Initially this was to be a humorous post: a measuring cup with no markings left on it. But it turns out to be a perfect metaphor for the day: neither half-full nor half-empty, but completely and utterly empty.

[ PXL_20241106_175601224_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nicely spotted. I like my old pyrex (or whatever brand) glass measuring cup but with use the markings are fading away on mine too.
November 6th, 2024  
