Previous
1000 pieces by rhoing
Photo 4403

1000 pieces

Yeah, I said I wouldn’t post completed puzzles, but I’m still reeling from the election and fearful (as a dad and grandpa) of what is going to be implemented from the new administration’s playbook besides tariffs-tariffs-tariffs, deportations-deportations-deportations, and retribution-retribution-retribution.

The analogy for a 1,000-piece puzzle is the new administration’s playbook. I downloaded Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise (aka, Project 2025) and I’ve done a bit of digging in it. But someone better-suited to translate all the policy-speak and legalese is an attorney: Tristan Snell. Here are his dives into Mandate for Leadership on Substack:
     • Part 1: Plans for the bureaucracy & their weird hate for the military
     • Part 2: Homeland Security and immigration
     • Part 3: Foreign policy and Food safety
     • Part 4: Education and the environment
     • Part 5: Health care
     • Part 6: “Cruelty”
     • Part 7: The economy
     • Closing argument

» If you prefer: Podcasts

If you want to follow along, download it. It’s just shy of 900 pages divided into 30 chapters in five sections: “Taking the Reins of Government”; “The Common Defense”; “The General Welfare”; “The Economy”; “Independent Regulatory Agencies.”

BTW, the puzzle is titled “Wanderlust: At the Foot of Alps, Bavaria, Germany.”

[ PXL_20241110_144639640_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

November 10 posts
       “Extras”: No post
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “The other one [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “This is my life…”
 4 years ago: “Forever Saluki”
 5 years ago: “First, Las Vegas [Travel day]”
 6 years ago: “Fund raising merch”
 7 years ago: “Help!! No clue! [Filler]”
 8 years ago: “‘Mutinus caninus’ [Filler #eleventy-billion … or 26]”
 9 years ago: “Sigh: just keep Tuesdays open…”
10 years ago: “Small progress, but progress”
11 years ago: “Day 1 of Captivity. Reflections & refractions”
12 years ago: “Last butterfly of the year…”
13 years ago: “Of hearth and home…”
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
That's a lovely puzzle! Looks like it was challenging.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise