1000 pieces

Yeah, I said I wouldn’t post completed puzzles, but I’m still reeling from the election and fearful (as a dad and grandpa) of what is going to be implemented from the new administration’s playbook besides tariffs-tariffs-tariffs, deportations-deportations-deportations, and retribution-retribution-retribution.
The analogy for a 1,000-piece puzzle is the new administration’s playbook. I downloaded Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise (aka, Project 2025) and I’ve done a bit of digging in it. But someone better-suited to translate all the policy-speak and legalese is an attorney: Tristan Snell. Here are his dives into Mandate for Leadership on Substack:
• Part 1: Plans for the bureaucracy & their weird hate for the military
• Part 2: Homeland Security and immigration
• Part 3: Foreign policy and Food safety
• Part 4: Education and the environment
• Part 5: Health care
• Part 6: “Cruelty”
• Part 7: The economy
• Closing argument
If you want to follow along, download it. It’s just shy of 900 pages divided into 30 chapters in five sections: “Taking the Reins of Government”; “The Common Defense”; “The General Welfare”; “The Economy”; “Independent Regulatory Agencies.”
BTW, the puzzle is titled “Wanderlust: At the Foot of Alps, Bavaria, Germany.”