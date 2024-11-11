Sign up
Previous
Photo 4404
The art of deception: Photography
[ PXL_20241111_210312408_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 11 posts
“Extras”:
No post
(5-frame day)
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Painted Lady [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Pumpkin filler”
4 years ago:
“‘Groundhog Day’ (Pandemic Puzzle #23+)”
5 years ago:
“Atlatl Rock, Valley of Fire (Nevada)”
6 years ago:
“And out of the wrapper!”
7 years ago:
“‘Take me home…’ [Filler]”
8 years ago:
“A different perspective”
9 years ago:
“3D laser-cut metal model”
10 years ago:
“Half the oars now have a rack…”
11 years ago:
“Day 2 of Captivity. Diffusion.”
12 years ago:
“Thank you, Clare!”
13 years ago:
“The party’s ending…”
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
studio
,
green screen
,
videography
,
tm-p8
,
tm11nov
Casablanca
ace
Ha, nice one! I always say the camera never lies, but the editing does!
November 12th, 2024
