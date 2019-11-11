Previous
Atlatl Rock, Valley of Fire (Nevada) by rhoing
Photo 3032

Atlatl Rock, Valley of Fire (Nevada)

Petroglyphs, including a depiction of an atlatl, in Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. I am in awe of how these etchings are preserved for centuries and remain a record of the presence of humans here so long ago.

» What are Petroglyphs (NPS)
» Valley of Fire: [ Nevada State Parks ] [ Online Nevada Encyclopedia ]
» How to Throw an Atlatl (1'20" NatGeoTV video)

11th November 2019

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

