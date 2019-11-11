Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3032
Atlatl Rock, Valley of Fire (Nevada)
Petroglyphs, including a depiction of an atlatl, in Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. I am in awe of how these etchings are preserved for centuries and remain a record of the presence of humans here so long ago.
»
What are Petroglyphs
(NPS)
» Valley of Fire: [
Nevada State Parks
] [
Online Nevada Encyclopedia
]
»
How to Throw an Atlatl
(1'20" NatGeoTV video)
[ IMG_9171S100x75Otm :: 20mm ]
11th November 2019
11th Nov 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3032
photos
46
followers
33
following
830% complete
View this month »
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
11th November 2019 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
state park
,
nevada
,
valley of fire
,
petroglyph
,
tm17-55mm
,
atlatl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close