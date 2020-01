First, Las Vegas [Travel day]

Tomorrow we hike in Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park. Tuesday we shuttle to Death Valley for the rest of the week. Today was our travel day, arriving in time to go to Mass across the strip from the Luxor.



The Strip is definitely a sensory experience, but Clare & I think that once is enough. Also a surprise: the smell of smoke in the casinos.



[ IMG_20191110_131755571S9x675Utm :: cell phone ]