We will check back later… [Filler]

Putting down a marker on some grocery prices to see where we stand in another year or two after the new administration begins its policies, particularly on immigration, that more-than-half of voters supported with their votes. Fresh produce prices depend on many things, but “seasonal labor” is an important factor. Project 2025 immigration plans will probably have a discernible effect on the availability of “seasonal labor.”

Social media has been flooded today with stories of Trump voters who are shocked to learn that tariffs will raise consumer prices as reporters are covering that information. Daniel Laguna of LevelUp warned that Trump’s proposed 60% tariff on Chinese imports could raise the costs of gaming consoles by 40%, so that a PS5 Pro gaming system would cost up to $1,000. One of the old justifications for tariffs was that they would bring factories home, but when the $3 billion shoe company Steve Madden announced yesterday it would reduce its imports from China by half to avoid Trump-promised tariffs, it said it will shift production not to the U.S., but to Cambodia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Brazil.
      —Heather Cox Richardson

Yeah, unintended consequences can be a real drag, but all of these were foreseeable if you were in honest media spaces.

I will look up and confirm this stuff later, but more markers for later comparison:
   • Inflation: 2.4%
   • Unemployment: 4.1%
   • Average income: $59,428/year
   • Average home cost: $420,000
   • Monthly grocery cost (1 person): $238.46–$434.33

Let’s check back later after the new administration has been implementing Project 2025 for a few months and see what’s happened…

