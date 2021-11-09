Getting close

Today at the Habitat for Humanity house, work continued on the front and back steps and I made myself useful installing the mailbox. Posthole digger, Quikcrete, and mounting the box on the post.
This post begged the question for me: What determines whether mail carriers walk their route and go up to the house or drive their route leaving mail in boxes posted by the road. I tried Googling to find the relevant regulations or criteria, but it seemed like it was going to be a rabbit hole I didn't have time to blindly explore.