Getting close by rhoing
Photo 3651

Getting close

Today at the Habitat for Humanity house, work continued on the front and back steps and I made myself useful installing the mailbox. Posthole digger, Quikcrete, and mounting the box on the post.

This post begged the question for me: What determines whether mail carriers walk their route and go up to the house or drive their route leaving mail in boxes posted by the road. I tried Googling to find the relevant regulations or criteria, but it seemed like it was going to be a rabbit hole I didn't have time to blindly explore.

[ PXL_20211109_153219545S9x12Atm :: cell phone ]
9th November 2021 9th Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Danette Thompson ace
My sister-in-law was a postmaster in a mostly rural area. I may not be totally right, but once delivery options are made, they don’t generally change. My MIL had mailed delivered to her door. I get mine delivered at the end of the driveway . My son in Tampa had his delivered to the door because his house was very old. New communities are mostly required to have gang mailboxes.
May 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Great job!
May 23rd, 2022  
