This is my life… by rhoing
Photo 3652

This is my life…

Retired and traveling still on “pause.” We should so be beyond this point, but no…

This was a mystery puzzle. “Read the mystery Obsession and assemble this challenging 1,000-piece puzzle to discover the cryptic clues hidden within. This sinister mystery revolves around a psychopathic killer obsessed with Hitchcock’s famous movies — The Birds, Psycho, and Frenzy. The finished picture is a secret, as it is not pictured on the box [emphasis added], adding to the thrill of the game. … Ideal for Hitchcock and mystery fans.” We did not figure it out.

[ PXL_20211110_210947750S8x10Atm :: cell phone ]
10th November 2021

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1000% complete

Mags ace
Cool puzzle! I love a mystery.
May 24th, 2022  
