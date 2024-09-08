Previous
Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art by rhoing
Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art

I didn’t think I was a fan of “contemporary art,” but this museum was a delight. There are several other photos I took (not in violation of museum rules) of pieces I really liked.

The history of the museum was interesting, too.

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
