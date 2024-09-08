Sign up
Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art
I didn’t think I was a fan of “contemporary art,” but this museum was a delight. There are several other photos I took (
not
in violation of museum rules) of pieces I really liked.
The history of the museum was interesting, too.
More images from the museum
Roswell Artist-in-Resident Program
[ PXL_20240908_201036831_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
museum
,
art
,
new mexico
,
roswell
,
contemporary art
,
tm-p8
,
tm08sep
,
anderson museum
,
anderson museum of contemporary art
