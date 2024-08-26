Sign up
Summer bounty
A visit to a
Tjay’s Farm Market
in Fremont. Clare & I bought fresh peaches and corn to take home tomorrow.
[ PXL_20240826_200725998_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th August 2024
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
tomatoes
,
produce
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
peppers
,
farmers market
,
tomatos
,
farm market
,
farmers-market
,
tm-p8
,
tjays
,
tm26aug
Corinne C
ace
I love vegetables and I'd love for our farmer's market to be offering so beautiful produces!
September 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks so fresh and yummy!
September 3rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Everything looks so fresh. It's about the end of the season here.
September 3rd, 2024
