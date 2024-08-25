Sign up
51 / 365
Wait! I *know* that name!
She was “‘29’ And Holding” on her grave marker! See:
my post from last month
!
Taken on the grounds of the
Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums
in Fremont, Ohio.
[ PXL_20240825_165436373_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Views
5
5
Extras
Taken
25th August 2024 8:54pm
Privacy
ohio
,
plaque
,
fremont
,
spiegel grove
,
tm-p8
,
tm25aug
