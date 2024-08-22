Previous
Tail Number N5327V by rhoing
50 / 365

Tail Number N5327V

Taken from near our table on the patio at the airport. I sent a photo to my former student whose husband is now a commercial pilot, after graduating from the University’s aviation flight program. She replied, “I’ll have to ask Scott if he remembers that tail number.

I responded, “Pilots remember tail numbers on their trainers?”

She replied, “Yes! Yes, they do! First solos and checkrides are big deals!

You may notice that the window of the plane is pushed out on this side. The instructor in the right seat saw me taking photos and waved. :)

[ PXL_20240822_224002966_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Is this a Cessna 172?
I train on a Cessna 150 which looks similar but has only 2 seats instead of 4. I remember its tail number and we called it "Zoulou Golf". Although I didn't become a professional pilot I still love airplanes!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise