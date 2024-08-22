Tail Number N5327V

Taken from near our table on the patio at the airport. I sent a photo to my former student whose husband is now a commercial pilot, after graduating from the University’s aviation flight program. She replied, “I’ll have to ask Scott if he remembers that tail number.”
I responded, “Pilots remember tail numbers on their trainers?”
She replied, “Yes! Yes, they do! First solos and checkrides are big deals!”
You may notice that the window of the plane is pushed out on this side. The instructor in the right seat saw me taking photos and waved. :)
I train on a Cessna 150 which looks similar but has only 2 seats instead of 4. I remember its tail number and we called it "Zoulou Golf". Although I didn't become a professional pilot I still love airplanes!