48 / 365
American Beautyberry
Jeanne says this is bush in her yard is
Callicarpa americana
, American Beautyberry.
[ PXL_20240821_002842125_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
0
Extras
21st August 2024 5:28am
plant
fruit
leaves
mint
lamiaceae
tmplants
tmfruit
tmleaves
tm-p8
tm20aug
callicarpoideae
callicarpa americana
