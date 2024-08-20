Previous
Inland Wood Oats
Inland Wood Oats

Found taking the dog for a walk after dinner at Raymond and Jeanne’s.

From Wikipedia, via iNaturalist: “Chasmanthium latifolium, known as fish-on-a-fishing-pole, northern wood-oats, inland sea oats, northern sea oats, and river oats is a species of grass native to the central and eastern United States, Manitoba, and northeastern Mexico; it grows as far north as Pennsylvania and Michigan, where it is a threatened species.

Chasmanthium latifolium is a cool-season, rhizomatous, perennial grass with culms about 1 m [3 feet] tall. The inflorescence is an open, nodding panicle of laterally compressed (flattened) spikelets.

“It is a larval host plant for the Northern Pearly-Eye, and its seeds are food for birds and mammals. It is also eaten by the caterpillars of the pepper and salt skipper, Bell's roadside skipper, and bronzed roadside skipper butterflies.”

