Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4359
Wound up tight
There were several large hibiscus flowers open on plants at the Student Recreation Center, but I rather liked this one that’s just starting to open. Since the flower isn’t open, I’m not going to trouble anyone to ID it … not even
Seek
!
FWIW, it was a 6-frame day…
[ PXL_20240830_202521736_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
August 30 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“So tiny”
3 years ago:
“No more rolling out”
4 years ago:
“Glad I checked and confirmed”
5 years ago:
“End of the line for an 11-year old mini-tower”
6 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
7 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
8 years ago:
“Our going-home present from TSA…”
9 years ago:
“Autumn Joy”
10 years ago:
“A River Runs Through It”
11 years ago:
“I knew I had today’s post!”
12 years ago:
“Short-winged Meadow Katydid”
13 years ago:
“August abstract #8: hexagons”
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4411
photos
38
followers
39
following
1194% complete
View this month »
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
Latest from all albums
51
4354
4355
52
4356
4357
4358
4359
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
31st August 2024 1:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
leaves
,
hibiscus
,
mallow
,
malvaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p8
,
tm30aug
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up
September 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Suberb macro!
September 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close