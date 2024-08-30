Previous
Wound up tight by rhoing
Photo 4359

Wound up tight

There were several large hibiscus flowers open on plants at the Student Recreation Center, but I rather liked this one that’s just starting to open. Since the flower isn’t open, I’m not going to trouble anyone to ID it … not even Seek!

FWIW, it was a 6-frame day…

[ PXL_20240830_202521736_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1194% complete

Corinne C ace
Wonderful close up
September 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Suberb macro!
September 12th, 2024  
