Painted Lady by rhoing
Photo 4358

Painted Lady

Four eye spots. Clearly Vanessa cardui.

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240829_232207209_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

August 29 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “‘Hired out’ as painters again”
 3 years ago: “Gas stop [Travel day 1 of 2]”
 4 years ago: “Red-spotted Purple”
 5 years ago: “The Culprit [Filler]”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Brick House Grill [Filler]”
 8 years ago: “Playing with settings”
 9 years ago: “Arabesque Orbweaver”
10 years ago: “August abstract #9”
11 years ago: “Common Buckeye”
12 years ago: “Nature’s art”
13 years ago: “August abstract #7”
Thom Mitchell

Jesika
A gorgeous butterfly that travels even further than your famous Monarch. South Africa, flies north, has been seen in Iceland and then heads back in autumn. It was only in 2009 that the return journey was confirmed and very recently that is goes sub sahara and even further south. And there's a tiny dragonfly with an even longer migration!
September 12th, 2024  
