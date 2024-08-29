Sign up
Previous
Photo 4358
Painted Lady
Four eye spots. Clearly
Vanessa cardui
.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20240829_232207209_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th August 2024 4:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tm29aug
,
tmbutterflies2024
Jesika
A gorgeous butterfly that travels even further than your famous Monarch. South Africa, flies north, has been seen in Iceland and then heads back in autumn. It was only in 2009 that the return journey was confirmed and very recently that is goes sub sahara and even further south. And there's a tiny dragonfly with an even longer migration!
September 12th, 2024
