‘Hired out’ as painters again

This is our oldest grandchild’s room. Darkish green: blech. She wants “purple.” So there are some purple-y/lavender-y samples on the wall. This was taken before Clare finished washing and rinsing the walls, fell sideways off a step stool, finished the first coat and we visited the local urgent care center. Nothing broken; probably nothing torn. The PA said the x-ray showed that everything was where it was supposed to be. But a change of plans for the second coat tomorrow: PapaThom will have to do the high parts on the step stool. This also revealed a potential problem when we fly to visit the kids: when the parents are both off to work, we have no transportation to run errands … or go to urgent care or the ER!
It’s so hard to get good color representation of paint colors, so I didn’t edit the image: SOOC.