Previous
Next
‘Hired out’ as painters again by rhoing
Photo 3735

‘Hired out’ as painters again

This is our oldest grandchild’s room. Darkish green: blech. She wants “purple.” So there are some purple-y/lavender-y samples on the wall. This was taken before Clare finished washing and rinsing the walls, fell sideways off a step stool, finished the first coat and we visited the local urgent care center. Nothing broken; probably nothing torn. The PA said the x-ray showed that everything was where it was supposed to be. But a change of plans for the second coat tomorrow: PapaThom will have to do the high parts on the step stool. This also revealed a potential problem when we fly to visit the kids: when the parents are both off to work, we have no transportation to run errands … or go to urgent care or the ER!

It’s so hard to get good color representation of paint colors, so I didn’t edit the image: SOOC.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Gas stop [Travel day 1 of 2]

 2 years ago: “Red-spotted Purple”
 3 years ago: “The Culprit [Filler]”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Brick House Grill [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “Playing with settings”
 7 years ago: “Arabesque Orbweaver”
 8 years ago: “August abstract #9”
 9 years ago: “Common Buckeye”
10 years ago: “Nature’s art”
11 years ago: “August abstract #7”

[ PXL_20220829_131630808SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise